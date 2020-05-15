KPD observes National Peace Officers Memorial Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Friday is National Peace Officers Memorial Day, which honors those who serve and those who have given the ultimate sacrifice – to protect our community and our country.
The Knoxville Police Department lowered its flags at half-staff Friday morning in a somber ceremony while a large community event could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
KPD hosted a Facebook Live event and read the names of those who’ve passed.
In Knoxville, four former officers passed away in 2019: Sgt. Jack Lawson, Officer Paul Lewallen, Officer Marvin Moore and Lt. Kenneth Mohlman.
The department also read the names and honoring the eight officers statewide who died in the line of duty last year.
