KPD officer identified in deadly officer-involved shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department Officer involved in the officer-involved shooting earlier this week has been identified.

The officer is Dylan M. Williams, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday morning. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting under a Memorandum of Understanding between the two law enforcement agencies.

Channara Tom Pheap, 33, was shot and killed after a physical altercation with the officer who responded to a reported hit-and-run in the 1700 block of Merchant Drive Monday evening.

Williams is on administrative leave with pay, according to Knoxville Police spokesperson Sgt. Tammy Mattina.

Once Knox County Sheriff’s Department investigation is completed, the file will be turned over to The Knox County District Attorney, Charme Allen, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kimberly Glenn said in an email.

The shooting sparked a protest by at least one group.

A group called Knoxvillians Against Injustice held a rally and protest at Market Square and the Knoxville City Council meeting Tuesday evening in response to the shooting.