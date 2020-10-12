KPD: One dead, another injured in shooting at Red Roof Inn on Central Avenue Pike

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One person is dead and another injured following a shooting Sunday night on Central Avenue Pike.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at Red Roof Inn located in the 5300 block of Central Avenue Pike.
Upon arrival, officers found two men each suffering from at least one gunshot. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was transported to UT Medical Center in critical condition.
According to the preliminary investigation, police determined that multiple suspects arrived at the motel and approached a second floor room in a possible attempted robbery prior to the shooting.
The suspects ran away prior to the officer arrival.
Anyone with information is asked to call 865-215-7315.