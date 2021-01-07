KPD: Pursuit ends with arrest of ‘possible’ shooting suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department confirmed a man is facing several charges after leading police on a pursuit Wednesday evening.

According to a news release, officers found a black Chevy Malibu, driven by Eric Carvin, 26, near the intersection of McSpadden Street and W. Oak Avenue around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday. KPD said the vehicle matched the description of one that was involved in a shooting that happened in the 1700 block of Moses Avenue on Dec. 30, where a juvenile male victim was hit by gunfire.

The release said officers tried to stop the vehicle, but it refused to stop and officers initiated a pursuit. KPD officers reportedly followed the vehicle from I-275 before it exited onto Clinton Highway and into the Inskip area.

The release said the pursuit eventually ended in the area of Cecil Avenue near Citrus Street.

Officers said they noticed a bag being tossed from Carvin’s vehicle, which was recovered by officers. An assault-style weapon and a large amount of drugs were found inside the bag, according to KPD.

“Carvin was found to have 17 outstanding warrants, including two separate felony evading charges, three aggravated assault charges, and charges for reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. In addition to the outstanding warrants, additional charges were placed on Carvin for felony evading, reckless endangerment, child endangerment, and weapons and drug charges.” KPD said in the release.

Officers said two women and two children were also in the vehicle with Carvin, but were released from the scene.

No charges have been filed in connection to the shooting as the investigation remains ongoing by the KPD Criminal Investigations Division.