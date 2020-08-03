KPD: Recovery efforts underway after possible drowning at Fort Dickerson Quarry

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Recovery efforts are underway after a possible drowning at Fort Dickerson Quarry Sunday night, according to Knoxville Police Department.

KPD, Knoxville Fire Department and Knox County Rescue Squad responded to the scene around 6:15 p.m.

According to a press release the victim was at the park with his family when he fell float into the water and never resurfaced.

Emergency crews began searching for the victim and efforts changed from rescue to a recovery operation at 7:30 p.m.

The search is being led by Knox County Rescue Squad and TWRA.