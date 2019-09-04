KPD releases Labor Day traffic enforcement results

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One fatal crash, hundreds of citations and more comprised the traffic scenes of Labor Day weekend, according to Knoxville Police Department.

KPD released the results from its Labor Day weekend traffic enforcement on Wednesday, detailing how its officers saturated the local roadways to ensure traffic safety.

From Friday, Aug. 30 through Monday, Sept. 2, KPD officers reported:

Citations: 731

Arrests: 115

DUI Arrests: 7

Crashes: 5 8

8 Fatal Crash: 1

Written Warnings: 142

Motorist Assists: 20

“Our officers worked very hard saturating the roadways within the city to prevent serious crashes due to impaired, distracted and reckless drivers during the 2019 Labor Day Weekend,” KPD stated in its release. “Unfortunately, we had one fatal crash that occurred during this enforcement period.”

That fatal crash was that of the wrong-way crash on Middlebrook Pike on Sunday night in which a 48-year-old man driving a 2002 Honda Civic struck a tractor-trailer and was pronounced dead at the scene.