KPD renewing Army PaYS employment program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is renewing its commitment to interviewing and possible hiring of Army personnel after completing their enlistment.

The Army’s Partnership for Youth Success began in 2000 as a strategic partnership between the Army and corporations, companies, and public sector agencies. PaYS Partners guarantee soldiers an interview once they honorably leave the Army.

Companies in the program generally have at least 500 employees, although smaller companies or agencies are considered; be well established with a secure reputation; and must offer full-time positions.

Regular Army soldiers are eligible for their interview after completing their first term of enlistment. Army Reserve and National Guard members are eligible immediately, after completing their basic training and job training.