KPD searching for Home Depot theft suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stealing from a local Home Depot.

According to Knoxville Police Department, the man allegedly stole merchandise from the Home Depot on Centerline Drive on Oct. 29.

He was seen leaving the Home Depot in a blue Dodge pickup truck.

If anyone recognizes this man or knows of his whereabouts, they’re asked to call the KPD Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email crimestoppers@knoxvilletn.gov.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.