KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a Knoxville man who is charged with first-degree murder.

The department shared a tweet from the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers saying that David Niyonkuru, 20, of Knoxville is wanted for charges, including attempted first-degree murder.

Records in the Knox County Court system say that Niyonkuru’s charge for first-degree murder was bound over to a grand jury. According to the general sessions docket, Niyonkuru allegedly was seen on camera and by witnesses firing several shots from a white PT cruiser into a residence on the 4300 block of Joe Lewis Drive on March 24, 2021. The victim was sitting at the kitchen table when they were struck, according to the docket.

David Niyonkuru (Knoxville Police Department)

Minutes after the shooting, KPD stopped the vehicle that Niyonkuru was in and found three handguns that matched the caliber of shell casings that were found at the scene, the docket said. Niyonkuru was one of five charged after the incident.

Additional charges listed against Niyonkuru in the court system records include drug charges, evading arrest, criminal trespassing, and possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed.

Police say that anyone who has information regarding Niyonkuru’s whereabouts should contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.