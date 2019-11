KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman suspected of stealing from a local Sam’s Club.

According to Knoxville Police Department, the woman allegedly stole merchandise from the Sam’s Club on Walbrook Drive on Sept. 25.

(KPD)

If anyone recognizes this woman or knows of her whereabouts, they’re asked to call the KPD Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email crimestoppers@knoxvilletn.gov.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.