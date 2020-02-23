KPD searching for suspect after hit-and-run involving four victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police investigators are asking the public for information about an early morning hit-and-run.

According to a KPD spokesperson, four people are injured, two with serious injuries.

The hit-and-run happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning in a parking lot at the corner of Willow and Central Streets.

The suspect is described by KPD as black male in his twenties with dreadlocks, wearing a bright orange shirt. He was driving a black Infinity or Mazda.

Witnesses told responding KPD officers a fight started in the parking lot for unknown reasons. They were told the suspect then got into his vehicle and drove away at a high speed.

In the process, the suspect hit several parked cars and the four victims who were standing near their vehicles. He then got out of his vehicle, again, and begin fighting with several other unknown people, according to police.

The suspect then got back into his car and left the scene.

Both serious patients were transported to U.T. Hospital by EMS.

If anyone may have witnessed the incident or can provide any further information, call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.

