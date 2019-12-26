KPD seeks burglary suspect, stolen vehicles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police are seeking to identify a suspect they believe burglarized the Service Station Maintenance on Cline Street in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, the suspect is an older white male with a thin-to-medium build, approximately 5’9” with a short haircut.

KPD also saying the man stole several items from the business, including two vehicles – a blue 2004 Dodge Ram and a white 2007 Ford 15V.

KPD investigators are looking to identify the suspect pictured, who burglarized the Service Station Maintenance at 1500 Cline St. on 12/24 somewhere between 3:45-5 a.m. The suspect stole numerous items from the business as well as a blue 2004 Dodge Ram and a white 2007 Ford 15V. pic.twitter.com/Z99EAZvfnh — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) December 26, 2019

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.

