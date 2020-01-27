KPD seeks ‘skinny build’ armed robbery suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville police said Monday its investigators are seeking the identity of a male who conducted an armed robbery on Saturday at a Kenjo store on North Central Avenue.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, on Saturday, Jan. 25 around 11:25 p.m., KPD officers were dispatched to a call on an armed robbery at the Kenjo gas station at 1400 N. Central Ave.

Police say the unknown suspect entered the store, demanded money from the register while armed with a handgun, and fled prior to the arrival of officers on scene.

The suspect was described as a white male with a skinny build and standing around 5’7”.

KPD saying Monday the incident is now under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.

Tips are appreciated

If anyone has any information regarding the suspect, they are urged to please call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or message the KPD on Facebook (@KnoxvillePD). Tipsters can remain anonymous.

