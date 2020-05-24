KPD: Serial rape suspect arrested, charged with 9 felonies

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A serial rape suspect was arrested Saturday afternoon.

Aaron Gray was arrested and charged with several counts of aggravated rape, aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.

Gray is accused of committing numerous sexual assaults against numerous victims, both male and female, in the mission district of Knoxville, dating back to the summer of last year.

Following an extensive investigation, Gray was charged with nine felony counts:

– Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, Felon in Possession of a Weapon and Aggravated Rape from an incident that occurred during the summer of 2019 involving a female victim

– Aggravated Assault and Attempted Aggravated Rape from an incident that occurred on or around April 24, 2020 involving a female victim

– Rape from an incident that occurred near the Greyhound bus station in February 2020 involving a female victim

– Attempted Aggravated Robbery and two counts of Aggravated Rape from an incident that occurred at the end of March near 418 N. Broadway involving a male victim

Gray has been booked into the Knox County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.