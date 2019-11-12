KPD: Suspect arrested, faces murder charges in homicide investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police officials confirmed Tuesday that Friday’s suspicious death investigation on High School Road resulted in the arrest and first-degree murder charges for a Knoxville man.

What was initially a suspicious death investigation – is now a homicide investigation.

According to Knoxville Police Department officials, officers found the body of 29-year-old Collin Davis Friday night inside a residence. His body had multiple lacerations from a sharp object.

KPD’s investigation determined Davis and a roommate, 29-year-old William Benning, had allegedly had a fight at the residence on High School Road two days before police found Davis’ body. During that dispute, Benning allegedly “threatened the victim while wielding a sword.”

After that fight, witnesses told police they saw the suspect cleaning up a large amount of blood, while the basement door was found nailed shut that same day.

The victim, Davis, was not seen again until his body was located in the basement on Friday night.

William Benning has been charged with first Degree Murder, KPD said Tuesday. He was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon without incident.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will be made as they become available.

