KPD: The beards are coming back for charity fundraising

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department said Monday its officers would once again grow beards for charity beginning Oct. 1.

“KPD officers are typically prohibited from donning a beard, but those rules will be relaxed for the final three months of 2019,” KPD’s release stated. “Officers wishing to grow out a beard will make a donation for each month of their participation.”

KPD breaks it down for each month of the bearded fun:

October – During OctoBeard, all funds raised will benefit the National Breast Cancer Foundation,

November – the funds collected during No Shave November will be divided between the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

December – In Triple-Down December, or DecemBeard, all funds will go to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

Last year, KPD raised more than $11,000 for charity in its November/December beard-growing efforts. For more information, click here.