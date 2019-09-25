KPD: Uncooperative witness hampering misconduct investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department said Tuesday an internal affairs investigation into claims of misconduct has been slowed and made more difficult due to a witness refusing to cooperate.

KPD says it is still investigating, but one “principal witness” refuses to make himself available and had declined to provide evidence.

This investigation was reported on back in July, when KPD Chief Eve Thomas and Mayor Madeline Rogero said they were troubled by claims of misconduct within the ranks.

Spokesman Scott Erland released a statement from KPD Tuesday regarding the investigation, stating, “We look forward to publicly sharing the findings and outcome of the investigation upon its completion.”