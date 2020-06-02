Krispy Kreme offering free donuts for a week

(CNN) – If you’re ready for some good news at last, here it is ‘National Doughnut Day’ is becoming a week long celebration.

For months, the concept of time and days has been a blur.

Krispy Kreme says if a month is feeling like a year these days, why not make a day be a week?

Next week, June 1st – 5th, Krispy Kreme customers can get a free doughnut of their choice.

The official ‘National Doughnut Day is usually June 5th.

The free hot glazed doughnut or any other variety you choose are available Monday-Friday next week, no purchase necessary.

Krispy Kreme is even making them available at the drive thru.