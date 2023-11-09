FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Krispy Kreme is celebrating World Kindness Day with — what else? — free doughnuts.

This week, Krispy Kreme announced plans to give a dozen doughnuts to the first 500 customers who visit a participating U.S. location on Nov. 13, no other purchase necessary.

The idea, according to Krispy Kreme, is to inspire customers to share their sweet treats with others in honor of World Kindness Day.

“We hope a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts — one doughnut for you and many to share with others – will inspire millions of small acts of kindness,” Dave Skena, the global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement included with Wednesday’s press release.

The free dozen will include mostly Original Glazed, though each box will contain one World Kindness Day Chocolate Iced Heart Doughnut, a representative for the company confirmed.

The company estimates it will give away “around 2 million” of the doughnuts on the morning of Nov. 13.

(Krispy Kreme)

Can’t wait for World Kindness Day? Krispy Kreme is also honoring veterans and active duty military members with a doughnut and a cup of coffee — free of charge — on Nov. 11.

World Kindness Day was founded in 1998 by a coalition of non-government organizations later known as the World Kindness Movement (WKM). Participants are urged to commit “random acts of kindness” by volunteering their time, doing a good deed, or simply being more kind or generous to those who might need it.

“Just imagine if each of us does one act of kindness each day. What a beautiful place the world would be,” the WKM says.