Krispy Kreme to offer free donuts to healthcare workers on Mondays

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As a way to say thank you for all the hard work being done during the coronavirus pandemic, Krispy Kreme will be offering healthcare workers free dozens of donuts.

Starting Monday, March 30, which is National Doctors Day, and on every subsequent Monday through National Nurses Week, May 6 through 12, Krispy Kreme will be providing free original glazed doughnuts to all healthcare workers.

All you have to do is go to a Krispy Kreme drive-thru, tell the employee what you need and show your employer badge.

On Saturdays beginning March 28, Krispy Kreme will also be adding a free dozen original glazed doughnuts to every pickup, drive-thru and delivery order that includes a full-priced dozen doughnuts or more as a way to have neighbors “spread joy” with one another.

Each dozen will include a special smiley-face doughnut.

The thousands of free dozens on Saturdays will be securely sealed and bagged individually, along with instructions for contactless drop-off, including social distancing and safety guidelines.​

“Thank you, healthcare workers and everyone supporting them, including our Krispy Kremers, who make a personal commitment every day to share joy,” the company said. “We are grateful for the opportunity to enable the sharing of joy and look forward to seeing millions of smiles!”

Some Krispy Kreme locations have changed their hours during the coronavirus outbreak, however, most are open for pick-up and drive-thru orders. Doughnuts are also available for delivery within 10 miles of a participating shop.

Visit KrispyKreme.com for more details.

 

