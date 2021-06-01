Kroger Co. recalls ‘Chicken Street Taco Kit’ due to undeclared egg

Courtesy: FDA, The Kroger Co. is Voluntarily Recalling its Chicken Street Taco Kit Due to Undeclared Egg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Food and Drug Administration issued an alert after Kroger Co. recalled its Chicken Street Taco Kit due to undeclared egg.

It’s issued by their supplier, Reser’s Fine Foods. The FDA release states the bulk kits have Chipotle Crema Sauce, which contains egg. The issue is, this is not stated on the label of the product.

Consumers who have an allergy to egg would run the risk of a serious or life-threatening reaction if they consumed these products.

The voluntary recall includes the Chicken Street Taco Kits, which were sold in deli cases in black plastic trays with clear plastic lids. They have the UPC 41573-71252 and only apply to products bought before May 25, 2021.

Company officials said all affected products were removed from deli cases on May 22, 2021 and relaunched with correct labels on May 27, 2021.

The products were distributed by Kroger grocery stores under a variety of banner names in these states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

There have been no reports of illness or complaints related to the recall at this time.

Customers who have questions may contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS. No other information was immediately released.