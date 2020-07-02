Kroger gets FDA approval for at-home COVID-19 test

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to Kroger, the FDA has granted emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 test home collection kit.

Kroger officials said this test will be available for front-line associates beginning this week, but they are working to expand this to other companies and organizations.

They said people can collect the sample for testing at home, while working under the guidance of a Telehealth consultant.

Kroger hopes to process 60,000 tests per week by the end of this month.