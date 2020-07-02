Kroger gets FDA approval for at-home COVID-19 test

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to Kroger, the FDA has granted emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 test home collection kit.
Kroger officials said this test will be available for front-line associates beginning this week, but they are working to expand this to other companies and organizations.
They said people can collect the sample for testing at home, while working under the guidance of a Telehealth consultant.
Kroger hopes to process 60,000 tests per week by the end of this month.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: June 2020
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Alexander says ‘stakes are too high’ for political debate on wearing masks
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports second-highest 1-day jump in total cases
- ‘Pooled testing’ for COVID-19 holds promise, pitfalls
- Tennessee extends application deadline for emergency cash assistance
- Health officials: COVID spread will slow if everyone uses masks
- 2020 Minor League Baseball season has been canceled
- TSSAA: No high school games, practices until Gov. Lee lifts executive order
- Coronavirus: Knox Circuit Court Clerk requests $1.5M to cover revenue losses caused by pandemic
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Another 1,212 new cases to push total to 43,509
- Stimulus check round 2: Partisan politics stalling more payments?
- Fauci: US ‘going in wrong direction’ in coronavirus outbreak
- EU reopens its borders to 14 nations but not to US tourists
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports nearly 50 new recovered cases, breaking recent growth trend