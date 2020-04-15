Kroger, grocery union calling for government to recognize workers as temporary ‘first responders’

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKRN) — Kroger and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) are calling on federal and state governments to “take swift action to designate associates at grocery stores as ‘extended first responders’ or ’emergency personnel.’

Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen and UFCW International President Marc Perrone released a joint statement stating that ‘grocery workers play a critical role in our communities and they must be protected’ and that Kroger associates who are also members of UFCW have ‘been working tirelessly to make sure that millions of American families have the fresh food and products they need’ since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.