Kroger holding drive-thru flu shot center in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking to get your flu shot, Kroger is setting up a drive-through flu shot center at a West Knoxville church this weekend.

This as part of efforts to expand its flu shot program during the pandemic. All you have to do is make an appointment and fill out some paperwork online.

On Saturday, you can simply drive-thru the parking lot of West Park Baptist Church off Middlebrook Pike and get your shot.

The center being set up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can make your appointment online at Kroger.com/flu. We are told most insurance companies will cover the shot at no cost to you.