(WHNT) — Looking for a job? Kroger is hiring.

The company will be hosting a hiring fair for thousands of open roles across the Nashville Division Saturday afternoon. This hiring event has a twist – it’s hybrid, so virtual and on-site interviews will be conducted.

The Nashville Division includes 90 stores across North Alabama, Middle and East Tennessee, and Southern Kentucky.

Open roles across the Division include:

  • Store leaders
  • Customer service managers
  • Fulfillment center associates
  • E-commerce specialists
  • Digital marketing managers
  • Software engineers
  • Data architects
  • Delivery drivers
  • Warehouse workers
  • Machine operators
  • Category and procurement managers
  • Financial analysts
  • Pharmacists
  • Pharmacy technicians
  • Project managers
  • Administrative support

For more information and registration information for the fair, which will be held from 1-5 p.m. CT, visit Kroger’s website.