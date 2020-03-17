Kroger stores to hire additional employees amid “unprecedented levels of business”

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Kroger is hiring new associates to help keep stores stocked during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kroger said in a release on Monday that the company is urging those in industries hard hit by the coronavirus, such as restaurants, hospitality and travel, to apply for the new open positions. Interested individuals can view jobs and apply HERE.

Full and part-time positions are available and starting pay varies by job. Kroger offers tuition reimbursement for students, associate discounts, and other benefits upon qualifying.

“We have positions available in most all our stores,” said Melissa Eads, corporate affairs manager for the Kroger Nashville division. “We are expediting the hiring process in order to get people to work quickly.”

Kroger stores in Tennessee, Huntsville, AL and Bowling Green, Ky will open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. for the immediate future.

In Kroger stores nationwide, disinfectant wipes are continuing to be provided at store entrances and additional cleaning is taking place.

Stores are also allowing paid time off for employees who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and who are sick. The company has also suspended business air travel for associates and is recommending virtual meetings.

Kroger also announced that the Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation is committing $3 million to help combat food insecurities in communities across the nation during the coronavirus pandemic.