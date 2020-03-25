Kroger to install plexiglass partitions at registers, announces other safety measures to combat pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Kroger has announced several measures it will be taking to protect employees and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Tuesday evening news release, the Kroger Central Division announced that workers may soon be wearing protective masks and gloves. The company stated that it’s aware personal protective equipment is in short supply and it understands health care workers should have first priority. Kroger said it’s asking government officials at all levels to help secure “a priority place for all grocery workers — after health care workers — to have access to protective masks and gloves.”

Kroger also announced it will so be installing plexiglass partitions at many cash registers as a means to promote social distancing. The installation will begin this week. The partitions will be installed at every checklane, pharmacy counter and Starbucks register. Floor decals will also be installed to promote physical distancing at checklanes and other counters. The Publix grocery chain has also announced plans to install plexiglass partitions.

The company also indicated it continues to practice the daily cleaning of commonly used areas like cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit card terminals, food service counters and shelves.