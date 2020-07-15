Kroger to require all customers in all locations to wear a mask starting July 22

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Kroger announced Wednesday it will require all customers at all of its locations to wear a mask starting July 22.

Kroger cited the “increase in COVID-19 cases across the country,” adding that the company is “committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus.”

This announcement comes just hours after Walmart made the same decision to require customers to wear a mask starting July 20.

A Walmart spokesperson said in a statement:

“As the number of confirmed cases has spiked in communities across the country recently, so too have the number and types of face covering mandates being implemented. According to the CDC, face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19, and because the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms and don’t know they are infected, it’s critically important for everyone to wear a face covering in public and social distance.”

