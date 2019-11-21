Kroger-Walgreens pilot program in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Kroger and Walgreens announced the two companies are joining together to give customers more options with an expansion pilot program.

The first phase of the program was recently completed.

The pilot program here in Knoxville features the expansion of Kroger Express and Kroger Pick-up at select Walgreens stores, as well as the launch of Walgreens brand health and beauty products in some Kroger stores.

The original pilot in northern Kentucky rolled out last year.

It allowed the companies to learn and get customer feedback for a more informed plan for expansion.

The companies said the pilot program in Knoxville is a continuation of that test-and-learn approach.

