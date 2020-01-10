KSO hosting Sunday concert, city offices closing for MLK Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will perform “A Night with the Arts: A Concert in Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Tennessee Theatre.

The free concert is open to the public and is put on in collaboration with the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission and The Carpetbag Theatre Inc. No tickets are required.

The concert’s theme is “Let Freedom Ring: Through Social Justice, Economic Empowerment, Love, Peace & Unity.” KSO Resident Conductor James Fellenbaum conducts the Knoxville Symphony Chamber Orchestra joined by the Celebration Choir directed by Aaron Staple.

The KSCO will perform Saint-Georges/ Bologne’s Symphony No. 2, Op. 11, William Still’s “Serenade,” and accompany soloists Carolyn Wilkerson, Preston Johnson and Doris Talley. The performance will include drama and spoken word throughout the concert by members of the Carpetbag Theatre’s Homegrown Ambassadors Youth Program.

The Celebration Choir will perform gospel songs including “Great is Thy Faithfulness,” “Praise,” and “We Shall Overcome.”

City offices closed Monday

The city of Knoxville offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 20, to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Knoxville Area Transit buses and trolleys will run on KAT’s Saturday schedule. The Knoxville Station Customer Service Counter will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Waste Connections will run its normal residential garbage and recycling routes that day. Downtown trash and recyclables also will be collected on a regular schedule.

The city’s five recycling drop-off centers will be open, but the Goodwill attendant will not be available to handle donations of household goods. The city’s Solid Waste Management Facility, 1033 Elm St., will be closed between Saturday, Jan. 18, and Monday, Jan. 20.