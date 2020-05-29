KUB crews work to fix utility pole after crash on Clinton Highway; driver caught near scene

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A crash into a utility pole on Clinton Highway late Thursday night caused a power outage to which Knoxville Utilities Board workers responded to in order to restore the lines through the night.

According to Rural Metro Fire – Knox County, around 9:40 p.m. Thursday, emergency personnel responded to a reported crash on Clinton Highway near Old Clinton Pike and West Beaver Creak Drive. The driver fled the scene, but was later caught at a nearby gas station.

No one was injured in the incident.

KUB and other utility workers were expected to be on the scene for quite a while, which means Clinton Highway in this area will be completely shut down way into the morning hours, Rural Metro said.

Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes if their travel path normally includes this road.

“Again, your emergency responders would like to encourage everyone to drive responsibly. That means no drinking and driving, wear your seat belts and put down the phone and focus on driving. The life you save by doing these things may be your own!” Rural Metro Fire – Knox County