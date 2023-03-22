KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Utilities Board will host an expo Wednesday to provide customers with an opportunity to talk with KUB employees about a variety of topics.

Tanisha Baker, the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Manager for KUB, explained this is a great opportunity for customers to get face-to-face contact with experts at the utility.

“For those that might need help with their bill, for those that want to know about home upgrades, or how can they save on energy, it’s an opportunity to get those questions answered, but also to connect with our community and customers,” Baker said.

KUB staff will be on-hand at the event to talk with customers and share resources about several different topics. Some of them are listed below:

Career opportunities

Getting connected to KUB Fiber

Bill payment assistance resources

Energy and water savings tips

Home upgrades that can save energy usage and money

Programs to help customers take control of their bill

Ways customers can go green and support a sustainable future

Electric reliability efforts and outage response

Becoming a Natural Gas customer

KUB’s electric, fiber, natural gas, water, and wastewater systems

Plus, a kids activity station, and more!

The KUB Community Expo will be held Wednesday, March 22, from noon to 7 p.m. at the Change Center located at 203 Harriet Tubman Street in Knoxville. Customers can register for the event online at www.kub.org/expo.