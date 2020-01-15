KUB offering free smart thermostats with pilot program

This Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, photo shows an Ecobee smart thermostat, room sensor and connection components in Hastings-on-Hudson, N.Y. As fall temperatures drop and winter chills loom on the horizon, homeowners and property managers are going beyond traditional winterizing by installing smart thermostats and home energy monitors aiming to lower utility bills. Smart thermostats, which let consumers adjust their home temperatures remotely using any internet-connected device, are among the most popular smart home technologies, with the global smart thermostat market surpassing $1 billion in 2017, according to Research and Markets. (AP Photo/Cathy Bussewitz)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Utilities Board customers will have the chance to receive a free smart thermostat for their home as part of a new TVA pilot program.

The eScore Smart Thermostat Pilot program will give some KUB residents a free Ecobee Wi-fi enabled smart thermostat. The thermostats allow you to customize your climate remotely and track in-home energy use.

The pilot program is administered by the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Customers who apply must have an active KUB electric for at least one year at a home with an electric heat pump or electric forced air furnace. The home must be a detached, single-family dwelling, two-unit duplex or a townhouse or condo with property lines between dwellings.

Applicants must also have home wi-fi service.

Customers must be registered or register with TVA eScore program. Click here for more information.