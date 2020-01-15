KUB offering free smart thermostats with pilot program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Utilities Board customers will have the chance to receive a free smart thermostat for their home as part of a new TVA pilot program.
The eScore Smart Thermostat Pilot program will give some KUB residents a free Ecobee Wi-fi enabled smart thermostat. The thermostats allow you to customize your climate remotely and track in-home energy use.
The pilot program is administered by the Tennessee Valley Authority.
Customers who apply must have an active KUB electric for at least one year at a home with an electric heat pump or electric forced air furnace. The home must be a detached, single-family dwelling, two-unit duplex or a townhouse or condo with property lines between dwellings.
Applicants must also have home wi-fi service.
Customers must be registered or register with TVA eScore program. Click here for more information.
