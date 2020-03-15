KUB suspends customer disconnections for non-payment due ‘uncertainty’ of Covid-19

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Utility Board has announced Saturday that they will suspend all customer disconnections for non-payment until further notice.

They say this is to help customers navigate the uncertainty surrounding the emergence of COVID-19 in Tennessee.

” At KUB, we are committed to providing safe and reliable services to our community. We also understand that those services are crucial to the well-being of individuals and businesses in our area,” said KUB in a release.

Services will not be disconnected but bills will continue to accrue.

KUB says anyone who has questions, call them at 865-524-2911 or visit kub.org.