KUB: Truck crash results in power outage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Around 1,300 people were without power Monday afternoon after a truck hit a power pole, according to KUB.

KUB saying Monday that a truck hit a pole on Douglas Dam Road in Kodak, causing the pole to break and resulting in wires down.

KUB also saying they were working to fix the problem.

There was no update on the driver or the circumstances surrounding the crash.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more about this incident and will update as additional details are made available.