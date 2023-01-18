KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — During the cold winter months, many families struggle with the cost of heating their homes. Through the Knoxville Utilities Board‘s Project Help, community donations provide emergency heating assistance to those in need due to job loss, illness, injury, or disability, as well as seniors struggling with the rising cost of living.

“Project Help depends solely on community and individual contributions,” said Tiffany Martin, KUB Vice President and Chief Customer Officer.

Fellow KUB official Cortney Harris spoke about the number of families Project Help was able to assist last year alone.

“Last year during our Project Help fundraising campaign, Project Help was able to assist more than 200 households during that time and that’s a one-month fundraising campaign,” said Harris. “We do take donations all year and Project Help does provide that assistance all year.”

Harris added that through Project Help KUB customers can get help with a variety of home-heating features: “That can be anything from providing assistance for paying for electricity or natural gas, that can also be if a customer uses wood logs for a fireplace, Project Help provides anything that customers use to heat their homes.”

The 2023 Project Help campaign kicked off Wednesday, Jan. 4 and will run through Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Below are the different ways people can donate to Project Help:

Purchase a donation coupon when shopping at Food City

Make a donation at any Knoxville area Home Federal Bank Drive-thru

Donate to Project Help online at www.kub.org/projecthelp

Send a check to: Project Help, P.O. Box 59017, Knoxville, TN 37950

Project Help is administered by the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee (CAC). For those needing assistance, they can call CAC at 865-637-6700.