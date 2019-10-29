Kurt Cobain’s unwashed sweater from MTV Unplugged sells for $334K

(CNN) – The late Kurt Cobain’s vintage, olive-green cardigan sold at an auction for a record-breaking $334,000.

It exceeded final sale expectations of between $200,000 and $300,000, and according to Julien’s Auctions, which held a two-day auction of music memorabilia, it’s the most expensive sweater ever sold at an auction.

The Nirvana singer wore the cardigan at the band’s famous “MTV Unplugged” performance in New York in 1993.

The concert is considered one of the band’s best performances and it made the cardigan iconic.

The medium-size sweater has never been washed since the concert and is missing one of its five buttons.

Julien’s Auctions said the sweater was obtained from Jackie Farry, who was described as a close friend of the Cobain family.

Also in the auction, Cobain’s custom, left-handed Fender Mustang guitar, used during Nirvana’s “In Utero” tour in 1993, went for $340,000.

Belongings to Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson were also auctioned off.