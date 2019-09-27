Labradoodle creator says he regrets ‘Frankenstein’s monster’

They may be cute and fluffy to some, but the creator of Labradoodles says this animal is his biggest regret.

Wally Conron first bred a Labrador and a Poodle in 1989 to help a man who was allergic to dogs.

But, Conron says after that, a trend for designer dogs began.

He says he may have opened Pandora’s box and released a “Frankenstein’s monster.”

Conron says people have gone too far with cross-breeding and they don’t think about the consequences.

Labradoodles are said to develop health problems like eye disease and hip problems.