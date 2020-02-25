Lady Antebellum bringing 2020 Ocean Tour to Knoxville

Charles Kelley, left, Hillary Scott, second left and Dave Haywood, right, of Lady Antebellum perform “What if I Never Get Over You” and “Graveyard” with Halsey, second from right at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Grammy-award winning country group Lady Antebellum will bring their 2020 tour to Knoxville this fall.

Lady Antebellum will perform at Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday, September 10. The 45-city Ocean Tour will kick off April in Las Vegas and the band will be accompanied by Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae.

The group will hit the road for the first time in two years after spending 2019 performing at their Las Vegas residency.

“I think we learned a lot about creating those intimate moments at the show in Vegas, making sure we create, try to do our best to recreate that in a big open-air environment,” co-lead singer Hillary Scott said at a recent number one party in Nashville according to popculture.com.

The tour will conclude in Nashville just two days later at the Bridgestone Arena.

Ticketing information has not yet been released. You can RSVP for tickets on ladyantebellum.com