KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Lady Vol great Candace Parker will join one of the longest-running game shows of all time on Thursday in an effort to raise money for charity.

Parker, who led the Lady Vols to back-to-back NCAA Championships in 2007 and 2008, will feature in an episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! It will air on ABC at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12.

She will compete against actress Torrey DeVitto and comedian Patton Oswalt.

Each Celebrity Jeopardy! contestant competes to have the winnings donated to the charity of their choosing. Parker will play for the Mamba & Mambacita Foundation, which offers sports education to underserved athletes.

The charity was launched by NBA star Kobe Bryant following his retirement and renamed after Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash.

Parker, a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and WNBA MVP, recently confirmed that she plans to return to the Chicago Sky for her 16th WNBA season. She has also worked as an analyst and commentator for NBA and NCAA men’s basketball tournament coverage since 2018.

She also served as an executive producer for the documentary Title IX: 37 Words That Changed America, which was released last year in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Title IX.