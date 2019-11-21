Lady Vols basketball player given suspended sentence for September shoplifting incident

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Lady Vols freshman basketball player has been given a suspended sentence after an advisement plea to shoplifting in Sevierville.

Freshman guard Jordan Horston has been told to stay out of trouble for 11 months and 29 days and perform 20 hours of community service after she was caught shoplifting at the Tommy Hilfiger at Tanger Five Oaks Mall in Sevierville on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The shoplifting charge will be expunged if she completes the terms of the advisement plea.

The University of Tennessee Athletics Department says they have already disciplined Horston by suspending her one game during the team’s preseason trip to Europe.

“We have been aware of this situation,” said a UT Athletics Department spokesperson. “It was addressed internally back in the summer, including a game suspension during the team’s European trip. We believe Jordan has learned from this and used it as an opportunity for growth.”

According to an incident report, Horston concealed an item valued at $124.97 and walked out of the store without paying. She later admitted to taking the item without payment.

Horston started four of five games this season, averaging 11.2 points and 5.4 rebounds on an average of 24 minutes per game.