Lady Vols coach helps The Salvation Army

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The new head coach of the Lady Vols basketball team made her first community appearance Thursday, helping The Salvation Army to share its mission.

Coach Kellie Harper hosted a breakfast with the nonprofit, with fans paying for the event to meet the VFL and all the proceeds going back to The Salvation Army.

Those funds will help provide for the hungry, homeless, ill and those in need of disaster relief.

Before Rocky Top welcomed Harper back, she won three National titles as point guard for the Lady Vols under coaching legend Pat Summitt.

The first game for hte Lady Vols Basketball Team under Coach Harper will be Nov. 5th.