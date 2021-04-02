Lady Vols guard Destiny Salary to enter the transfer portal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Lady Vols guard Destiny Salary has announced she will enter the transfer portal.

The 6’0″ freshman from Jonesboro, Arkansas announced her decision to seek a transfer in a statement released on social media Thursday.

She made her Tennessee debut in the Lady Vols’ season-opening win over then-13th-ranked Arkansas, becoming one of just 45 players in program history to score double digits in a debut. She averaged 12 minutes per game this past season, playing a season-high 26 minutes in a 68-67 win over Ole Miss.

Rated a four-star prospect by espnW HoopGurlz, Salary chose Tennessee over offers from Rutgers and Missouri. Her first collegiate offer came from from Missouri State when current Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper coached there.