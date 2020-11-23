Lady Vols without opponent for season-opener after FAMU opts out of 20-21 season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Florida A&M University, who were scheduled to play the Tennessee Lady Vols in Knoxville Friday, have opted out of the 2020-2021 women’s basketball season.

FAMU posted an announcement Monday afternoon that the women’s basketball team will not compete in the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Lady Vols were scheduled to kick off their season in Knoxville Friday, November 27 against the Rattlers.

“We are very disappointed but obviously we are taking concerns and circumstances within the women’s basketball program and COVID-19 very seriously. Student-athletes’ health and safety is and will remain our top priority. The department of athletics and the University are committed to adhering to all COVID-19 protocols and making sure we keep every Rattler student-athlete safe.

FAMU Vice President and Director of Athletics Kortne Gosha 

The next game on the schedule for the Lady Vols is set for Tuesday, December 1 against East Tennessee State University.

