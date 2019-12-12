LaFollette Animal Control investigating after abandoned dog found with possible gunshot wound

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) – The LaFollette Animal Control is looking for answers after a dog was found on the side of the road with severe injuries.

Daniel Foster, the animal control administrator, said a woman found the dog over the weekend and took it to the Campbell County Animal Shelter on Monday night.

Patricia Siwinksi, director of the Campbell County Animal Shelter, said the dog, now named Holly, acted as if she hadn’t been hurt.

The shelter volunteers first thought Holly had been hit by a car.

Siwinksi said they took Holly to the University of Tennessee Veterinarian Clinic for treatment. She said the vets told her Holly wasn’t hit by a car, but did suffer some kind of blunt force trauma.

The Campbell County Animal Shelter couldn’t afford Holly’s vet bills, so volunteers called other shelters who could help out.

Siwinksi said the Big Fluffy Dog Rescue in Nashville offered to take Holly.

Monday night, they discovered Holly had been shot in the jaw.

‘Holly’ was found in LaFollette and taken to the Campbell County Animal Shelter Monday night.

The rescue gave an update Wednesday on their Facebook about the German Shepherd mix, saying that Holly was recovering from surgery.

The post said Holly was shot point blank in the face.

It stated that the bullet, which was salvaged, was a jacketed hollow point and was either a .38 or 9 mm slug.

The post also claimed the bullet was designed to do maximum damage.

Foster said they are looking for the owner of the dog and answers as to why the dog was shot and found on the side of the road.

Foster asked for anyone who recognizes the dog to call the LaFollette Animal Control department at 423-563-0699 or the LaFollette Police Department at 423-562-8331.

Siwinksi said that The Big Fluffy Rescue is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect who hurt Holly.

LATEST STORIES: