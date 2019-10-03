LaFollette city councilwoman indicted on 34 counts of wiretapping

A LaFollette city councilwoman was indicted Thursday on wiretapping and official misconduct charges after a nearly eight-month investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

A Campbell County grand jury returned indictments Thursday charging Vanessa Ann Thompson, 58, with 34 counts of Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance and two counts of Official Misconduct.

Thompson turned herself in Thursday and was booked into the Campbell County Jail. She was released after posting a $20,000 bond.

On February 14, Campbell County District Attorney Jared Effler requested the TBI investigate after a recording device was found in the LaFollette City Hall Conference Room. Investigators later determined that Thompson was responsible for placing the device in the conference room.