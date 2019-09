A Lafollette man is behind bars this Wednesday morning is facing drug and felony firearm charges.

Source: Campbell County Sheriff’s Office

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office saying 48-year-old Ronald Longmire was arrested at his home on College Park Road.

Authorities executed a narcotics search warrant after investigators made several controlled buys.

Investigators recovered what they describe as a large amount of oxycodone, several firearms, and drug paraphernalia.