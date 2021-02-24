LaFollette man sentenced to 97 months for child pornography distribution

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) – A LaFollette man has learned his sentence for distributing child pornography.

The FBI said in a release investigators found over 1,000 images of child pornography and 75 videos when a search warrant was executed at Timothy Turben’s home back in 2018.

Turben confessed that he had sent child pornography to others with his social media account.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee said he will now serve just over eight years in federal prison. Afterwards, the 40-year-old will have five years of supervised probation.

Turben will also be required to register as a sex offender.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.