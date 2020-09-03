LaFollette mayor arrested, facing official misconduct charges

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three-term LaFollette Mayor Mike Stanfield was arrested Thursday by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Stanfield was charged with seven counts of official misconduct, one count of retaliation for report to comptroller, and one count of misrepresenting information to state auditors.

According to the TBI, Stanfield was using city employees and equipment to work on private property, including property that he owned. The investigation also revealed Stanfield directed a city employee to make false statements to state auditors.

Stanfield is running for his fourth term as city mayor. He is running unopposed.

Stanfield is an Army veteran and served in Vietnam. He also worked for and eventually became the head of the city’s Public Works Department.

In a statement the city of LaFollette said it was advised of the charges by the District Attorney Generals office and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

“Although it is unfortunate for all involved, The City of LaFollette, City Council and it’s employees will continue its mission to provide competent city services and to assist the citizens of LaFollette,” the statement reads.

He was released from the Campbell County Jail on $2,500 bond.

East Tennessee Mayor Indicted, Accused of Official Misconduct https://t.co/LPtgbbsEmX — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 3, 2020

The investigation leading to the charges began in June at the request of District Attorney General Nathan Nichols Pro Tempore, TBI agents and investigators with the Comptroller’s Office.

LATEST STORIES