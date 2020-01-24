LaFollette Middle dismissing early Friday due to ‘bomb threat situation’

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) – Campbell County Schools has announced LaFollette Middle School will dismiss early Friday out of an abundance of caution due to a bomb threat situation.

Campbell County Public Schools posted online just after 10:00 a.m. that the LaFollette Middle School would be dismissing at 10:30 a.m., “out an abundance of caution due to a bomb threat situation.”

Buses will pick up students from LaFollette Methodist Church, located at 808 E Central Avenue. Children can be picked up by parents or guardians at LaFollette Methodist.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

